The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from four districts and a Special Task Force are involved in the operation, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Considered a Maoist bastion until recently, security forces have neutralised many Naxalites in Abujhmaad in the past few months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever