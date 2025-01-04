Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Updated on: 04 January,2025 11:05 PM IST  |  Raipur
PTI |

Top

The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts

Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
x
00:00

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, a senior police official said.


The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.


Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from four districts and a Special Task Force are involved in the operation, he said.


The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Considered a Maoist bastion until recently, security forces have neutralised many Naxalites in Abujhmaad in the past few months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhattisgarh Maoists Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK