Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of Darbar move

Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of ‘Darbar move’

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, held a protest along with his party workers near the Civil Secretariat—the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government—here

Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of ‘Darbar move’

Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid with other party leaders at a protest in Srinagar, on Friday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of ‘Darbar move’
x
00:00

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Friday held a protest here seeking the restoration of the ‘Darbar move’ - a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers respectively. Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, held a protest along with his party workers near the Civil Secretariat—the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government—here.


Speaking to reporters, Rashid said the Darbar move used to happen every year, “but for the last few years our capital is neither Srinagar nor Jammu”. He said either Darbar move should be restored, or Srinagar should be made the permanent capital of the Union Territory.


Rahul slams Centre over J&K situation


Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre over the terror attack in J&K’s Gulmarg in which two soldiers and two army porters were killed, saying its policies had completely failed to establish security and demanded that the Centre should immediately take accountability as well as ensure the safety of army personnel and civilians.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news srinagar jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK