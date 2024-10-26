Engineer Rashid seeks restoration of ‘Darbar move’

Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, held a protest along with his party workers near the Civil Secretariat—the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government—here

Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid with other party leaders at a protest in Srinagar, on Friday. PIC/PTI

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Friday held a protest here seeking the restoration of the ‘Darbar move’ - a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers respectively. Rashid, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, held a protest along with his party workers near the Civil Secretariat—the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government—here.

Speaking to reporters, Rashid said the Darbar move used to happen every year, “but for the last few years our capital is neither Srinagar nor Jammu”. He said either Darbar move should be restored, or Srinagar should be made the permanent capital of the Union Territory.

Rahul slams Centre over J&K situation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre over the terror attack in J&K’s Gulmarg in which two soldiers and two army porters were killed, saying its policies had completely failed to establish security and demanded that the Centre should immediately take accountability as well as ensure the safety of army personnel and civilians.

