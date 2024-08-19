Officials said that reinforcements have been sent to the area and a search operation has been initiated to locate and neutralise the militants after the terrorists left the site in the face of fierce reaction from the joint patrolling group.

An encounter broke out on August 19 between security forces and terrorists in Dudu village of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, said police. Per an ANI report, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official had suffered bullet injuries during the encounter and succumbed to the injuries.

The ANI report quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police saying, "During area domination patrol at Cheel, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J-K Police and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to the injuries. Operation continues."

Meanwhile, another PTI report stated that the CRPF personnel martyred belonged to the 187th battalion and that the personnel succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

On August 14, security forces neutralised one terrorist during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, stated the ANI report and further quoted the White Knight Corps as saying, "One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing."

Reportedly, Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain had visited Doda while the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police continued their search operation in the area.

The ANI report added that an Indian Army captain lost his life while leading one such search operation during the encounter.

The attack comes days after the Election Commission announced the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls. Notably, the polls in the union territory will be held after a 10-year hiatus with the latest assembly election being in 2014.

The ECI, on August 16, announced that the polling for 90 assembly constituencies in the UT will take place in three phases with the first phase scheduled to begin on September 18. Subsequent phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 4. Of the 90 assembly constituencies, 74 are with general, nine are ST, and seven are SC.