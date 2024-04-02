However, despite numerous reminders through letters and mass public rallies, the MHA turned its deaf ear and finally the MCC was announced by the ECI, it noted

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article ENPO writes to ECI on its decision to refrain from Lok Sabha Elections 2024 x 00:00

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) explaining its position to abstain from participating in the upcoming general elections and requesting the necessary arrangements to accommodate its abstention.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the ENPO said that the people of Eastern Nagaland, under its aegis, had reaffirmed their commitment to the "Chenmoho Resolution" on March 19, 2024 and had resolved not to participate in any central or state elections against the failure to settle the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) as offered and assured by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) on December 7, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the Chenmoho Resolution was passed on February 23, 2024.

According to the ENPO, the MHA on December 7 assured to settle the issue of the FNT before the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha 2024 by the ECI.

However, despite numerous reminders through letters and mass public rallies, the MHA turned its deaf ear and finally the MCC was announced by the ECI, it noted.

Accordingly, the Eastern Nagaland populace felt compelled to take this "course of action as a means of expressing our collective discontentment," it emphasised.

The ENPO also underscored that the decision to abstain from participating in any Central and State electoral process must not be taken lightly, as it reflected the sentiments and aspirations of the Eastern Nagaland people, who have tirelessly advocated for their rights and aspirations within the framework of democratic governance.

"The 'Chenmoho Resolution' represents a unanimous consensus among the Eastern Nagaland populace, and we reiterate our absolute, unconditional, unwavering commitment to uphold it," it asserted.

The ENPO also stressed that the decision to abstain from polls is not "intended as an act of defiance against the electoral machinery or the principles of democracy."

Rather, it is a principled stance taken within the framework of the Constitution of India aimed at drawing attention to the legitimate grievances and aspirations of the Eastern Nagaland people, it maintained.

Accordingly, it requested the ECI through the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer to "take note of our decision and make necessary arrangements to accommodate our abstention from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

In the letter to the ECI, the organisation also expressed hope that the Government of India would heed its concerns and take concrete steps towards addressing the longstanding issue of the FNT.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever