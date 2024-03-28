Breaking News
Excise policy case Court extends ED custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
Excise policy case: Court extends ED custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Updated on: 28 March,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the ED custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court. Pic/PTI

A court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case.


The agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am.


The ED had produced him before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday.


The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies".

It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

