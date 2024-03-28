Breaking News
My husband will reveal truth on March 28 Sunita Kejriwal
My husband will reveal truth on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing on Wednesday, said her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28 and also present evidence

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has said that her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday.


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28.


Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing on Wednesday, said her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28 and also present evidence.


She said that when she met the Delhi CM in the ED custody, Kejriwal told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the “so-called liquor scam” in the last two years but “not a single paisa” has been found in any of the raids so far. 

