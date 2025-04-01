A volatile day was witnessed by the Indian stock markets on Tuesday as both the benchmarks tumbled over 1.50 per cent, ending in the red. By the end of the trading day, BSE Sensex plunged 1.80 per cent, while the Nifty 50 at the National stock exchange dropped 353.65 points

Market experts suggest that the upcoming US Tariffs, set to be announced on Wednesday, are heavily affecting the investors' sentiments. File pic

Indian stock markets closed lower for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, reflecting a situation of uncertainty due to the US tariffs scheduled on Wednesday.



As per ANI, by the end of the trading day, BSE Sensex plunged 1,390.41 points or 1.80 per cent, while the Nifty 50 at the National stock exchange dropped 353.65 points, or 1.50 per cent, closing at 23,165.70.



Market experts suggest that the upcoming US Tariffs, set to be announced on Wednesday, are heavily affecting the investors' sentiments, reported ANI.



Market and banking expert Ajay Bagga noted that the uncertainty surrounding the "T-Day", when the US announces tariffs on various countries and sectors, is weighing heavily on the Indian markets.



Experts emphasised that the Trump tariff announcement on Wednesday is a key event at present. However, the markets have discounted the impact. The reality will seem worse initially and then improve as concessions and exclusions are announced.



Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities, shared his opinion on the stock market crash. He said, "Reciprocal tariffs may be watered down but they are still coming, and that's causing plenty of volatility. The exact extent of tariffs will not be known until tomorrow, so large players lightening up positions ahead of the final announcements could be driving the wild swings being witnessed today, so far at least."



According to Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity, the decline was driven by global trade uncertainties, with market sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the anticipated US tariff announcement. "Concerns over potential disruptions to international trade kept investors on edge, leading to increased volatility," said Kewat.

IndusInd Bank, Trent, Bajaj Auto, Jio Financial, and HDFC Life were the leading gainers on the NSE today, while HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, and Bharat Electronics saw big losses.

Among sectoral indices, only media, oil & gas, and telecom ended in green, while the rest finished lower, with IT, realty, and consumer durables sectors dropping by 2-3 per cent each, reported ANI.

