Forensic teams are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

Security officials and others at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Explosion in Bengaluru cafe injures 9; probe on x 00:00

After initial suspicions that the blast at the popular city eatery, which left at least nine people injured, occurred due to a gas leak, the fire department on Friday ruled out that possibility and said a bag was found at the spot.

Forensic teams are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Among them were two staff and seven customers, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad and forensic teams are at the spot to ascertain the actual cause of the blast as police now suspect that a bag at the eatery exploded.

CCTV footage is being scanned to check if there was any suspicious movement in and around Rameswaram Cafe in Whitefield, where the blast took place.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever