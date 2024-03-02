Breaking News
Explosion in Bengaluru cafe injures 9; probe on

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Forensic teams are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

Security officials and others at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Pic/PTI

After initial suspicions that the blast at the popular city eatery, which left at least nine people injured, occurred due to a gas leak, the fire department on Friday ruled out that possibility and said a bag was found at the spot.


Those injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Among them were two staff and seven customers, officials said.


A bomb disposal squad and forensic teams are at the spot to ascertain the actual cause of the blast as police now suspect that a bag at the eatery exploded.

CCTV footage is being scanned to check if there was any suspicious movement in and around Rameswaram Cafe in Whitefield, where the blast took place.

