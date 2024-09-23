Union Ministry's action comes after NHRC issued notice in the case of the EY employee death in Pune. The commission has also asked businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure that they align with global human rights standards

File pic

Listen to this article EY employee death in Pune: Union Labour Ministry seeks report from Maharashtra x 00:00

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought a report from the state department on Monday in the death of an Ernest and Young (EY) in Pune, news agency ANI reported. The 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) reportedly died owing to excessive workload.



Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said that the report is expected to be submitted within seven to 10 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The ministry has sought a report from state department. They are expected to submit their Report within seven to 10 days. We will take action based on what comes up in the investigation," Mandaviya said.

"Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation," Mandaviya told ANI earlier.

The development comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the CA's death and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.



The commission has also asked businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure that they align with global human rights standards following the case of the EY employee death in Pune.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 26-year-old chartered accountant girl from Kerala died in Pune, Maharashtra, on July 20, 2024, allegedly, due to excessive workload in the Ernst & Young that she joined four months back," an NHRC release stated.

The young employee's death caught public attention after her mother wrote an open letter to EY alleging that long hours of work had taken a heavy toll on her daughter's physical, emotional and mental health. The company has denied the allegations.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune, said in a post on X on September 19 that he was saddened to learn about the Pune CA's death.

"The rising cases of young people dying owing to stress need our attention. I hope Ernst & Young India will take corrective steps," he said.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at the EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm, reported PTI.

The woman's father, Siby Joseph, spoke to the media on Thursday and said his daughter had to work through the night, till 12.30 am. "We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," he said, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)