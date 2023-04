Eye on 2024, Congress trying to cobble up Oppn unity for Karnataka polls

The move, should it happen, could mark a big step in the ongoing efforts to unite the Opposition against the BJP-ruled central government

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK leader Kanimozhi might campaign for the Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election next month, sources in the grand old party said.

The move, should it happen, could mark a big step in the ongoing efforts to unite the Opposition against the BJP-ruled central government.

Karnataka is set to go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Further, according to sources, the grand old party is in touch with several prominent DMK leaders and wants them to campaign for the May 10 polls in the southern state.

Karnataka, which borders Tamil Nadu, is home to about 5 per cent Tamils. Bengaluru, Mysore, Kolar Chamarajanagara, Hubli and Shimoga have a sizeable number of Tamil voters.

Eyeing Dravidian votes, the Congress believes CM MK Stalin and fellow DMK heavyweight Kanimozhi can be good campaigners and help the party woo Tamils in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Nasir Hussain said the Congress is in talks with leaders of several Opposition leaders, some of whom may also campaign in Karnataka.

Earlier in the week, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadeesh Shettar joined the Congress. His political switch came in the wake of him being denied an Assembly poll ticket by the BJP.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 polls in the state will end on April 20.

