Families of Silkyara tunnel workers celebrate safe rescue with firecrackers, sweets

Rescue work underway in Uttarkashi/ PTI

As the trapped workers were safely rescued from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening, their family members and relatives in different parts of the country burst into joy and celebrated the moment like Diwali by bursting crackers. Many relatives, who had reached the site a couple of days after the incident and had been camping there since then, were finally reunited with their loved ones.

Meanwhile, locals also erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel. Urmila, the mother of Vishal, one of the rescued workers from the Silkyara tunnel, shared her happiness, thanking the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

"I am very happy with the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; I thank them from the bottom of my heart," she said. Visuals also showed celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri at the residence of Manjit, another worker who was trapped. Similar scenes surfaced from Odisha's Nabarangpur, where family members of Bhagban Batra celebrated their joyous moment by bursting crackers and distributing sweets after his successful rescue from the tunnel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had reached the site along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh met the workers after they were rescued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the rescued men over the phone. The Mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers.

Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, 2 are from Uttarakhand, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

