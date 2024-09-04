Breaking News
Faridabad student gunned down by cow vigilantes

Faridabad student gunned down by cow vigilantes

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  Faridabad
Agencies |

Top

Five arrested after they chase boy for 30 km and open fire on his car

Faridabad student gunned down by cow vigilantes

The car student was driving was vandalised

Faridabad student gunned down by cow vigilantes
A Std XII student was allegedly chased in a car and shot dead here on August 23 by a group of five cow vigilantes who mistook the boy for a cattle smuggler, the police said on Tuesday. All the five accused—Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh—have been arrested, the police said.


During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of August 23, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in the city. They mistook the victim, Aryan Mishra, and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, for cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres near the Gadhpuri toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, a senior police officer said.



The accused told the police that when they asked the victim’s car to be stopped, the driver accelerated, following which they opened fire and Mishra was killed on the spot near the Gadhpuri toll in Palwal, the police officer said. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody after being presented in a city court, he said, adding that the illegal weapon and the car used in the crime have been recovered.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news faridabad highway national highway

