Farmers climb barriers to stand with protesting wrestlers

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the incident occurred when some farmers were “in a hurry” to reach the dharna site

Farmers climb barriers to stand with protesting wrestlers

Farmers break police barricade to join wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Several farmers broke through police barricades on Monday to join the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here even as Delhi police denied any untoward incident at the site.


Purported videos showed farmers climbing the barricades and even dragging and pushing some of them away in a bid to enter the protest venue.




Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the incident occurred when some farmers were “in a hurry” to reach the dharna site.


The barricades were removed to escort the farmers into the site and the meeting was being held peacefully, he added.

Police insisted that there was no clash with the protesters and that the cops at the site were facilitating the protesters and ensuring a peaceful gathering.

