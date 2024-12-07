Farmers' protest: Farmers suffer teargas shell injuries, suspend march

At least five to six farmers were injured due to the teargas shelling by police

Haryana Police has asked the protesting farmers not to proceed further citing prohibitory orders. Pic/PTI

Protesting farmers on Friday suspended their foot march to Delhi for the day after a few of them suffered injuries due to teargas shells lobbed by security personnel, according to a Punjab farmer leader. “We have called back the ‘jatha’ for today in view of the injuries suffered by a few farmers,” Sarwan Singh Pandher said here.

The farmer leader claimed that five to six protesting farmers were injured due to the teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel. The two forums of the farmer bodies, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, will decide the next course of action after a meeting, he added.

A ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers on Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at the Shambhu border but was stopped a few metres away by multilayered barricading erected by Haryana security personnel, who lobbed multiple rounds of teargas shells in order to disperse the protesting farmers and force them to go back to their protest site. Farmer leaders claimed that some farmers were injured and were taken to a hospital. The Haryana Police has asked the protesting farmers not to proceed further citing prohibitory orders.

Will purchase farm produce at MSP: Agri min

The Narendra Modi government will purchase all farm produce at minimum support price, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in RS on Friday. He gave the assurance while answering supplementaries during Question Hour on the issue of MSP to farmers. The assertion came on a day when farmers embarked on a foot march to Delhi with a charter of demands, which includes a legal backing to MSP. "I want to assure the house through you that all produce of farmers will be purchased at minimum support price. This is the Modi government and the guarantee to fulfil Modi's guarantee," Chouhan told the House.

