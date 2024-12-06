The Haryana government suspends mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district until December 9, as farmers prepare for a march to Delhi demanding minimum support price for their crops

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Haryana suspends mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 Ambala villages amid farmers' march x 00:00

In light of a forthcoming farmers' march to Delhi, the Haryana government has temporarily suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district. The suspension, which began on Friday, is set to last until December 9, as authorities cite concerns over potential disruptions to public peace and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected areas are Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages. The move is intended to prevent the spread of misinformation and manage any possible unrest linked to the planned farmer protest.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, the suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on December 9. The government has taken these measures in anticipation of "tension, annoyance, agitation, and disturbance of public peace" that might arise during the march.

The protest is being organised by a group of farmers who are demanding the implementation of a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. A group of 101 farmers, collectively referred to as a 'jatha,' began their foot march from the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border at 1 pm on Friday. Their goal is to reach Delhi to highlight their demands. The march comes after ongoing grievances over MSP and the difficulties farmers face in securing a fair price for their crops.

To ensure order and prevent any incidents, Haryana has deployed a heavy presence of security personnel along the border. The authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of previous clashes and are working to ensure that the march proceeds without any disturbances. Security forces are on high alert to prevent any untoward situation from arising during this period.

The decision to suspend services is part of a broader strategy to maintain control and prevent the escalation of tensions during the farmer's protest. PTI reports that local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have prepared for any further developments.

As per PTI, the state government continues to closely watch the unfolding events, with the situation expected to remain tense until after the march concludes on December 9.

(With inputs from PTI)