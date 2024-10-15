The Congress's reliance on Jat voters, its overt backing of Hooda and poor management alienated non-Jat communities, leading to its defeat in Haryana Elections 2024

BJP workers and leaders celebrate party's victory in Haryana Elections 2024 at Mumbai office (Pic: Atul Kamble)

Haryana's political battle has concluded, with the BJP securing its third consecutive term, surpassing its previous records. Following its victory in Madhya Pradesh, where it retained power with a solid majority, the BJP defied analysts' predictions once again. Unlike Madhya Pradesh's popular Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana's Chief Minister was changed just six months prior, following Manohar Lal Khattar’s exit, which left a wave of anti-incumbency. Pre-election reports highlighted the “Congress Ki Hawa Chal Rahi Hai” sentiment and exit polls favoured Congress with Deepender Singh Hooda as the next CM. However, the Congress's reliance on Jat voters, its overt backing of Hooda and poor management alienated non-Jat communities, leading to its defeat in Haryana Elections 2024. In contrast, the BJP adapted, learning from past mistakes and benefiting from RSS support, which bridged caste divides. Yogi Adityanath’s rhetoric, such as "Batenge Toh Katenge," resonated with nationalist voters. Additionally, community events, caste-focused promises, and strong booth-level strategies significantly boosted the BJP’s campaign.