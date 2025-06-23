According to an official, the accused, 45-year-old Dhondiram Bhosale, was enraged at his daughter Sadhana, a Class 12 student, for performing poorly in a test, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Bhosale picked up the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and fatally assaulted her in front of his wife and son

The incident took place on Saturday night in Nelkaranji village of Atpadi tehsil. Representational Pic

In a tragic turn of events, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her own father, a schoolteacher, after an argument over her poor performance in a test in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, police stated on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Nelkaranji village of Atpadi tehsil, as per news agency PTI.

"The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries," senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested, he said, reported PTI.

In a similarly horrific incident in May, five people were arrested in Thane district for allegedly beating a 19-year-old woman to death with a wooden log after her father refused to give them money to buy alcohol, a police official said. The attack took place late on Monday in Indira Nagar, Kalyan.

The prime accused in the case, Ghulam Sheikh alias Munna, 45, approached vegetable vendor Nissar Sayyed, 40, and demanded money for liquor. When the latter refused, an altercation broke out between the two, an officer of the MFC police station said.

Some time later, Munna’s son Abdul Sheikh, accompanied by Shoeb Sheikh, Aziz Sheikh, and Shahid Shaikh (all aged between 20 and 22), allegedly barged into the victim’s residence and began assaulting him, the MFC police station stated.

When his wife and daughter tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them as well. The daughter, identified as Narame Bagwan, was struck multiple times with a wooden log and died on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately after the assault.

(With inputs from PTI)