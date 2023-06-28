Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > FIR against Amit Malviya to intimidate silence him BJP

FIR against Amit Malviya to intimidate, silence him: BJP

Updated on: 28 June,2023 02:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Karnataka police has filed an FIR against the BJP's Amit Malviya for alleged defamation and instigating people against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi

FIR against Amit Malviya to intimidate, silence him: BJP

Amit Malviya. File Pic

Listen to this article
FIR against Amit Malviya to intimidate, silence him: BJP
x
00:00

The BJP on Wednesday described the lodging of an FIR against its IT department head Amit Malviya in Congress-ruled Karnataka as "pathetic" and alleged that it was done to intimidate and silence him.


Karnataka police has filed an FIR against the BJP's Amit Malviya for alleged defamation and instigating people against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.


Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter to slam the Congress and alleged, "The FIR against Amit Malviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence, intimidate."


"At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court," he said.

"Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress' own communication and social media paraphernalia is supremely incompetent and hence needs a state police to fight its battles! Pathetic. See you in court," Poonawalla said.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Ramesh Babu in connection with a tweet by Malviya. The tweet showed an animated video allegedly depicting Rahul Gandhi and Congress party in poor light.

Malviya has been booked under IPC sections 153(A), 120(B), 505(2) and 34 which pertain to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and conspiracy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
bharatiya janata party congress karnataka bengaluru India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK