13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti

Representational Image

Listen to this article Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal temple, 13 injured x 00:00

In a tragic incident at the Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Monday morning, festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the 'garbagriha' in the temple, said officials, reported news agency ANI.

13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ujjain's Mahakal temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

"The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the 'garbha griha'. 13 people are injured in the incident and their medical treatment is underway. A magisterial probe has been ordered," informed District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, reported ANI.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony, reported PTI.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)