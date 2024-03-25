Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjains Mahakal temple 13 injured
<< Back to Elections 2024

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal temple, 13 injured

Updated on: 25 March,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Ujjain
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal temple, 13 injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal temple, 13 injured
x
00:00

In a tragic incident at the Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Monday morning, festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the 'garbagriha' in the temple, said officials, reported news agency ANI.


13 people, including priests and temple staff, were injured in the incident, including the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru, reported ANI.


Those injured in the incident were rushed to the Ujjain district hospital for treatment.


The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ujjain's Mahakal temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

"The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the 'garbha griha'. 13 people are injured in the incident and their medical treatment is underway. A magisterial probe has been ordered," informed District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, reported ANI.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony, reported PTI.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ujjain madhya pradesh india India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK