Mohan Yadav. Pic/X

Listen to this article Who is Mohan Yadav, BJP's CM-elect for Madhya Pradesh x 00:00

In a surprising announcement after the legislature meeting in Bhopal, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday named Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The 58-year-old politician won from the Ujjain South constituency for the third consecutive time in the 2023 assembly election, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

Mohan Yadav has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, following a BJP legislature meeting in Bhopal on Monday.

Yadav's political journey commenced with his election as an MLA in 2013. He continued his political success by being re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

Mohan Yadav's influence within the state's political landscape grew when he took oath as a cabinet minister on July 2, 2020, serving in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav has a long association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In addition to his political engagements, he is also recognized as a businessman.

During the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency. He secured 95,699 votes, marking his third consecutive term as an MLA.

The Ujjain South constituency, situated in the Malwa North region and falling under the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency, has been a stronghold for the BJP since 2003.

Mohan Yadav has several educational degrees including BSC, LLB, MA, MBA and PhD.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in MP following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

The state BJP office is decked up with flowers and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the slogan "MP ke Man Mein Modi, Desh Ke Man Mein Modi". (With inputs from agencies)