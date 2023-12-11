Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM

Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. The decision was taken after a meeting of senior BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs took place on Monday

Mohan Yadav. Pic/X

Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister The decision was taken after a meeting of senior BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs Three Central observers of BJP interacted with party MLAs omn Monday

Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. The decision was taken after a meeting of senior BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs took place on Monday, the PIT reported.

Meanwhile, three Central observers of BJP interacted with party MLAs and core committee members on Monday after reaching Bhopal to decide the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial legislative party meeting, according to the PTI.

The meeting started at 4 PM.

The Central observers, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra, reached Bhopal by a special plane at around 11.30 am, as per the PTI.

A meeting of the core committee was held at the state BJP headquarters where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Kailash Vijaywargiya were present, sources said.

The names of Tomar, Patel, and Vijaywargiya are also doing rounds for the post of chief minister. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is one of the contenders for the top post, has not yet reached the state headquarters.

After the core committee meeting, a group photo session was held.

Meanwhile, supporters of Chouhan, Tomar, Patel, and Vijaywargiya gathered outside the party headquarters and slogans were raised in favour of their respective leaders.

Earlier in the day, Khattar, K Laxman and Lakra landed at Bhopal airport in a special plane where they were welcomed by MP BJP chief VD Sharma and other leaders.

From the airport, the three observers headed to the chief minister's residence to meet CM Chouhan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in MP following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

The state BJP office is decked up with flowers and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the slogan "MP ke Man Mein Modi, Desh Ke Man Mein Modi".

(with PTI inputs)

