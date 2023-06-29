Fire breaks out in 4 buses in Ranchi, no casualty

A fire broke out in four buses parked at a stand here on Thursday but there was no casualty, a police official said. The fire broke at the inter-state bus terminus at Ranchi's Khadgarha in Lower Bazar police station area

Firefighters try to douse flames on a bus at Birsa Munda Bus Depot in Ranchi (Pic/PTI)

A fire broke out in four buses parked at a stand here on Thursday but there was no casualty, a police official said. The fire broke at the inter-state bus terminus at Ranchi's Khadgarha in Lower Bazar police station area, he said.

There was no casualty as there was no one present in any of the four buses when the fire broke out, he said.

"The fire broke out in one bus. Since there was strong wind, it spread to three more buses near it, Khadgarha's thana outpost in-charge Akash Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said that three fire tenders were put into service to douse the fire, which is now completely under control now.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known. CCTV camera footages are being examined to find out the reason,¿ he said.

Of the four buses, three were to slated to leave Jameshdpur, about 125 km away, while the fourth ply between Ranchi and Dhanbad, a distance of about 228 km, an official said.

