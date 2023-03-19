Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Fire breaks out in film studio

Fire breaks out in film studio

Updated on: 19 March,2023 10:57 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

There was no report of any casualty in the fire

Fire breaks out in film studio

Representative image


A fire broke out at a film studio in Tollygunje area here on Sunday morning but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.


A fire brigade official said three fire tenders rushed to the site at NT 1 Studio to control the blaze which broke out at around 6 am.



"The fire was spotted at a godown in the compound of the studio at around 6 am but it did not spread to the shooting floors and nobody was in the godown at that moment. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were contained and then put off in next three hours. It did not spread," the official said.


He said the cooling off process in some pockets of the fire was currently going on but the blaze has been doused.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire.

Also Read: Six killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

The cause of the fire was being investigated and the possibility of short circuit cannot be ruled out, the official said.

The incident caused panic in the congested area with residential quarters located nearby but locals joined fire brigade personnel in bringing the situation under control.

The extent of damage was being ascertained but the possibility of the fire affecting any shooting schedule was not much, a film industry source said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news west bengal kolkata national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK