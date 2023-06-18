Breaking News
Fire destroys 20 godowns in Pune no casualty

Fire destroys 20 godowns in Pune; no casualty

Updated on: 18 June,2023 02:05 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk

Representational Image

A massive fire broke out in Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials said.


No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials.


Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, molding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said.


Twenty two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

