Once the seat-sharing formula among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners - Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress - is finalised, his party will announce the first list, Ambadas Danve said

The first list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections might be released during Navratri, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel, Danve said, "We won 60 seats in 2019. We will go beyond that," reported PTI.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

"We don't actually need to convey to someone officially that they will contest the elections. It's a question of understanding. Accordingly, many of our leaders have already started preparing for the Maharashtra assembly elections," Danve said, reported PTI.

Since the 2019 polls, the original Shiv Sena has split, with the party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol going to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena is a partner in the ruling coalition of Mahayuti that also comprises BJP and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

Danve belongs to the other faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena (UBT) leader said Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier this week and talked of winning 30 out of 46 seats in the Marathwada region. "I'm not sure if they will even contest on 30 seats in Marathwada," he said, reported PTI.

"BJP cadres are being told to persuade workers from other parties to join their camp, but their members are switching to our side. The entire BJP unit of Vaijapur joined us recently. Even those from BJP's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West) unit have also joined us," he claimed, reported PTI.

Ambadas Danve says Maharashtra govt failed to deliver Marathwada development promises

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve criticised the state government for failing to keep their promises made for Marathwada's development last year.

Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve stated that the administration had not provided even 5 per cent of the funding it had previously promised. He stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to make additional announcements on September 17, despite earlier commitments remaining unfulfilled, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)