Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast

Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast

Updated on: 19 September,2023 03:39 PM IST  |  Kannur
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred when the fishing boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore in Kozhikode reached off Ezhimala coast of Kannur

Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast
x
00:00

A fisherman was seriously injured after a pressure cooker exploded while he was cooking on a fishing boat on Tuesday morning, police said.


The incident occurred when the fishing boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore in Kozhikode reached off Ezhimala coast of Kannur district.


Soon after the incident, the fellow fishermen contacted the coastal police, and the injured person was rushed to the coast in another vessel in the vicinity.


He has been admitted to AKG hospital here with serious injuries, they said.

The injured fisherman has been identified as Hariyar, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
kerala Crime News India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK