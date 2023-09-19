The incident occurred when the fishing boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore in Kozhikode reached off Ezhimala coast of Kannur

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Fisherman injured in pressure cooker explosion onboard fishing boat off Kerala coast x 00:00

A fisherman was seriously injured after a pressure cooker exploded while he was cooking on a fishing boat on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when the fishing boat that ventured into the sea from Beypore in Kozhikode reached off Ezhimala coast of Kannur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the incident, the fellow fishermen contacted the coastal police, and the injured person was rushed to the coast in another vessel in the vicinity.

He has been admitted to AKG hospital here with serious injuries, they said.

The injured fisherman has been identified as Hariyar, hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever