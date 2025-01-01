Five family members found murdered in Lucknow hotel, accused arrested

Five family members were found dead in a Lucknow hotel, and the accused, Arshad, has been arrested. Preliminary investigations suggest domestic disputes as the motive.

Representational Pic

Five members of a family were tragically discovered dead at a hotel in Lucknow early on Wednesday, prompting a swift police investigation. The accused, identified as Arshad (24), has been arrested following the gruesome killings, according to a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, confirmed that the incident occurred at Hotel Sharanjit in the Naka area of the state capital. "The accused, Arshad, allegedly murdered five members of his own family. He was promptly apprehended by the local police at the crime scene," Tyagi stated.

VIDEO | UP: “We received the information today from Naka Police station area that five dead bodies have been found in a room at Hotel Sharanjit. The accused named Arshad, a resident of Agra, has been arrested by the police. In the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the… pic.twitter.com/XHge1UBbQp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

The deceased have been identified as Arshad's sisters: Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18), along with their mother, Asma. The police have confirmed that Arshad is a native of Agra. As per PTI reports, it appears that the killings were the result of domestic disputes within the family.

Forensic teams have been dispatched to the crime scene to collect crucial evidence. In addition, the police have launched a detailed investigation, which includes speaking to hotel staff and other witnesses. "We are conducting a thorough inquiry with the nearby hotel staff, and any new findings will be promptly shared with the media," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Babloo Kumar.

PTI reports that initial observations of the bodies indicate signs of violence. One body showed marks on the wrist, while another had visible injuries on the neck. These injuries, along with witness statements and post-mortem reports, will aid the authorities in determining the exact cause of death.

Arshad, who is currently in custody, reportedly committed the murders following an argument related to family issues. Police investigations continue as they piece together the events leading to this horrifying tragedy.

The local authorities have assured that they will provide further details once the investigation is complete. "We are following up on all leads, and our efforts are focused on ensuring justice for the victims," added Kumar.

The police are expected to release more information as the investigation unfolds, and authorities continue to examine the full scope of the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)