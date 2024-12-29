A senior police officer said that the municipal corporation has registered a complaint, and based on it, the police have filed an FIR

A team from the Municipal Corporation was attacked on Sunday by some people in Lucknow during an anti-encroachment drive, a senior police official said, reported news agency ANI.

The Municipal Corporation team was carrying out a campaign when some people attacked their team, said, Amit Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police of Lucknow.

The senior police official added that the Municipal Corporation has registered a complaint, and based on it, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The police are currently investigating the incident, and strict action will be taken against the individuals responsible.

Further details are awaited.

'Aarti' performed at reopened temple, anti-encroachment drive underway in Sambhal

In another news, the district administration of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal recently launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of illegal structures, reported news agency ANI.

The anti-encroachment drive aims to address encroachments in public areas, stated Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra. The drive has been actively implemented in Chandauli for the past two months, the SDM added.

"Anti-encroachment drive is being run against encroachment on public places. This drive has also been run in Chandauli for the last two months... A drive is being run against electricity theft also in Sambhal..," she said.

Earlier, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shahi Jama Masjid area, stated ANI.

DM Rajender Pensiya told ANI, "In the morning, we came to check whether loudspeakers are causing unnecessary noise (pollution). It was seen that electricity theft is happening here in large numbers. Electricity theft is happening in about 15 to 20 houses and religious places. When we reached a mosque, we found 59 fans, a fridge, a washing machine and about 25 to 30 light points and the meter was found switched off. An intensive checking campaign is going on."

(With inputs from ANI)