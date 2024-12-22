The children, aged 14 to 18, were forced to endure harsh cold during their stay under the open sky without food, water or appropriate clothing for the chilly temperatures after school authorities defied warnings by locals to halt their journey at a safe place, officials said

Representational pic

Listen to this article 130 children stranded in the dark for hours in dense forest in Uttar Pradesh after school tour x 00:00

More than 100 students and school staff were left stranded for hours on Saturday evening in the dense Katarniaghat forests of Uttar Pradesh while returning from an educational tour, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children, aged 14 to 18, were forced to endure the harsh winter cold and were left under the open sky without food, water, or appropriate clothing for the chilly temperatures, after school authorities ignored warnings from locals to halt their journey at a safe location, the officials added.

There were 155 people, including 130 children, according to officials.

According to news agency PTI, the group, from Gonda district, had been on an educational tour organised by the New Standard Training Institute in Dhanepur.

Local social worker Jang Hindustani said that the group initially attempted to cross the Rupaidiha border in Uttar Pradesh into Nepal, but was stopped owing to border regulations.

According to PTI, after being denied entry into Nepal, the tour organisers redirected the buses towards the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, which is known for its dense forests and dangerous wildlife, including leopards, tigers, and elephants.

The buses passed through five forest checkpoints before reaching Amba village, deep within the sanctuary, PTI reported.

Despite warnings from locals and authorities, the school staff insisted on continuing the journey. Around 5 pm, the buses attempted to head towards Nepal once more, but were again stopped from proceeding.

The managers then decided to have the children sit in the open at Bichhiya railway station, located in the heart of the dense forest in Uttar Pradesh. As temperatures dropped, the children huddled together to shield themselves from the cold.

After receiving information about the stranded group, District Magistrate Monika Rani ordered immediate action. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Kumar, along with police and forest department officials, arrived at the site to provide food, set up bonfires, and ensure the safety of the children and staff.

SDM Sanjay Kumar confirmed that food was provided for everyone and strict instructions were given to prevent such incidents in the future. The children and staff were safely escorted back to Gonda around midnight, bringing an end to their ordeal.

(With PTI inputs)