Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Nepal

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.
The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology.
"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 21/12/2024 03:59:03 IST, Lat: 29.17 N, Long: 81.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."
Further details are awaited.
