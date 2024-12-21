Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 48 strikes Nepal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Nepal

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

Representation pic

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.


The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.


The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.


The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 21/12/2024 03:59:03 IST, Lat: 29.17 N, Long: 81.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

Further details are awaited.

earthquake nepal nepal earthquake National Center for Seismology kathmandu

