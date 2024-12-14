Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes border areas of Chile-Argentina

Updated on: 14 December,2024 01:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The NCS reported in a post on X that the quake's epicentre was 203 kilometres south of Santiago, Chile, and it had a depth of 110 km

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake with a Richter scale value of 6.2 struck the Chile-Argentina border region on Saturday morning, ANI reported.


The NCS reported in a post on X that the quake's epicentre was 203 kilometres south of Santiago, Chile, and it had a depth of 110 km. The earthquake struck the region at 5:08 am (IST).


"EQ of M: 6.2, On: 14/12/2024 05:08:17 IST, Lat: 35.28 S, Long: 70.65 W, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Chile-Argentina Border Region," NCS posted on X.


No casualties or major damage was reported, ANI cited.

More details are awaited.

Tremors in parts of Maharashtra after earthquake jolts Telangana

Last week, tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, as per officials, PTI reported.

The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents, reported PTI.

Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office.

In Chandrapur, parts of the city, Ballarpur and tehsils adjoining the Telangana border also experienced mild tremors, a district administration official told PTI.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda appealed to residents not to panic, and asked them to stay vigilant and move to open spaces outside buildings if such tremors are felt again, reported PTI.

Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, as per the IMD officials.


(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

