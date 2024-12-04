Breaking News
Tremors in parts of Maharashtra after earthquake jolts Telangana

Tremors in parts of Maharashtra after earthquake jolts Telangana

Updated on: 04 December,2024 10:54 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents; mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office

The officials said that tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI.


The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.


Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents, reported PTI.


Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office.

In Chandrapur, parts of the city, Ballarpur and tehsils adjoining the Telangana border also experienced mild tremors, a district administration official told PTI.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda appealed to residents not to panic, and asked them to stay vigilant and move to open spaces outside buildings if such tremors are felt again, reported PTI.

Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, as per the IMD officials.

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage to properties.

The quake hit at 7.27 am. The tremors were felt at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Several residents of Warangal, near Mulugu, said they experienced an unusual jerk for a few seconds around 7.30 am. Ceiling fans began swinging and items started falling off the cupboards.

Retired scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Purnachandra Rao told PTI that quakes of more than five magnitude are rarely seen in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was witnessed at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in 1969 though smaller quakes have been reported, he told PTI.

Following the 5.3 quake on Wednesday, aftershocks are possible for a couple of days but there is no need to panic, he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

