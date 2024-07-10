Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Govt asks people not to panic amid earthquake in parts of state

Maharashtra: Govt asks people not to panic amid earthquake in parts of state

Updated on: 10 July,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pawar noted an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was experienced at 7.14 am in the Vidarbha region

Maharashtra: Govt asks people not to panic amid earthquake in parts of state

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Govt asks people not to panic amid earthquake in parts of state
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that an earthquake which impacted parts of the state on Wednesday was mild, and appealed to people to stay alert and not panic as the administration was taking all precautionary steps, reported PTI.


As per a PTI report, making a statement in the legislative assembly, Ajit Pawar noted an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was experienced at 7.14 am in Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.


The earthquake's epicentre was reportedly at Rameshwar Panda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, he said.


The tremors were reportedly mild and there was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

Ajit Pawar said, "There was panic among locals, but citizens have be advised to stay alert and the administration is taking all precautionary steps," adding the government has taken the incident seriously, reported PTI.

The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses, an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release, reported PTI.

In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

Meanwhile, a tremor of 3.3 magnitude with its epicentre in Gujarat's Kutch district was recorded late Monday afternoon, an Indian Seismological Research official said, reported PTI.

The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km east north east (ENE) from Dudhai in Kutch district, the ISR said in its update.

Officials said there are no reports as yet of injuries to anyone or loss of property.

As per information provided by Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the earthquake risk is very high in the state, with nine major ones taking place in the last 200 years, reported PTI.

The earthquake on January 26, 2001 in Kutch, measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in the country in the last two centuries, the GSDMA said, reported PTI.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre near Bhachau, left 13,800 persons dead and and 1.67 lakh injured, as per the GSDMA.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajit pawar earthquake maharashtra news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK