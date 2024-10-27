Two separate road accidents involving heavy vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district led to five deaths and left 12 injured. The incidents highlight ongoing road safety challenges in the area, with victims including labourers returning home for the festive season.

Two accidents in Betul leave five dead, 12 injured Labourers returning for the festive season were among the victims Betul authorities initiate investigation into tragic incidents

Five people lost their lives and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents involving heavy vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, according to local police reports on Sunday.

In one incident early Sunday morning, a tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturned near Hanuman Dol on the Betul-Parasia Road, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident occurred around 7 am, as per Betul Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamla Joshi. The victims, who were returning to their village from Betul railway station, had been travelling on the tractor-trolley after a month-long work stint at a factory in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. “Two of the passengers lost their lives in the incident, while 12 others sustained injuries,” she confirmed. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are reportedly in critical condition.





Betul District Collector Narendra Raghuvanshi added that there were 21 individuals aboard the tractor-trolley, all residents of Bakud and Dulara villages in Ghoradongri tehsil. The labourers had returned to Betul from Tamil Nadu to spend the festive season with their families. Due to the severity of injuries, one of the three critically wounded persons was referred to a hospital in Bhopal for further medical treatment, he noted.





In a separate accident on Saturday night, three more people lost their lives when a truck collided with a two-wheeler on the Betul-Athner road near Bharkawadi village. The crash occurred at around 11 pm, approximately 10 kilometres from the Betul district headquarters. The truck, which was reportedly transporting fertiliser, struck the two-wheeler, resulting in severe injuries to the riders. They were immediately taken to the hospital, where medical professionals declared them dead on arrival.





Betul Bazar police station in-charge, Anjana Dhurve, identified the victims as Vijay (35), Krishna Dhurve (20), and Raghunath Sareyam (38). Following the incident, a case was registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.





These two tragic incidents underscore ongoing concerns about road safety and the risks associated with travel on busy roads in the region, especially with regard to heavy vehicles. Both accidents are under investigation by local authorities to determine the precise causes and any potential legal actions to be taken, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)