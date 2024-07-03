The flood in Assam has so far claimed 38 lives as 3 people died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Flood situation prevails in Assam's Kaziranga National Park as water rises considerably x 00:00

Following incessant rainfall in the past few days, a flood situation has been prevailing in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. According to the park official, the water level has risen significantly and inundated 167 camps. "This year flood situation prevails in Kaziranga National Park. The water level has risen considerably. So far 167 camps have been inundated, and we have evacuated eight camps..." DFO Arun Vignesh, Kaziranga National Park said.

"With the support of the locals and police, we are strictly regulating the speed of the vehicles. That is why no vehicle hit has happened yet. People are very cooperative. Hope they will continue to cooperate," he added. The flood in Assam has so far claimed 38 lives as 3 people died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on July 2, two people died in Tinsukia district while one died in Dhemaji district and the total death toll has mounted to 38. The flood situation in the state on Tuesday has turned more critical as over 11.34 lakh people in 28 districts have been affected.

The affected districts are Kamrup, Tamulpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Udalguri, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Nalbari, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Dhemaji, Majuli, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Cachar, Kamrup (M).

A total of 165319 people have affected alone in Lakhimpur district followed by 147143 people in Darrang district, 106480 people in Golaghat district, 101888 people in Dhemaji district, 74848 in Tinsukia, 73074 in Biswanath, 69567 in Cachar, 66167 in Majuli, 65061 in Sonitpur, 48452 people in Morigaon district. The flood waters have submerged 42476.18 hectares of crop area. 2208 villages under 84 revenue circles were affected in the second wave of flood.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever