Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Pic/PTI)

In the wake of the Congress party's recent victories in three by-elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashok, has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress party. Ashok accused the Congress of winning through the politics of favouritism, reported the ANI.

"The Congress in Karnataka is under delusion. It has won the by-elections by winning the votes of one community through the flow of money and the politics of favouritism," R Ashok, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka legislative Assembly said.

He further challenged Siddaramaiah’s integrity, questioning the legitimacy of his claims regarding the governance and financial dealings of his administration.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Siddaramaiah said that the by-elections were critical for his administration, especially in light of the false allegations propagated by both the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS). He stressed that the electorate did not fall for the "lies" intended to tarnish his reputation.

ಎಲ್ಲಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಮಿಗಿಲಾಗಿ ಈ ಉಪಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಬೇರೆ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನನಗೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ್ದಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ನಾನು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾದ ನಂತರ ನನ್ನ ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಆರೋಪಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ನನ್ನ ಚಾರಿತ್ರ್ಯ ಹನನ ಮಾಡುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನವನ್ನು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮತ್ತು ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ನಾಯಕರು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



"Above all, this by-election result was important to me for another reason. This time after I became the Chief Minister, BJP and JDS leaders have been making false allegations against me and our government and trying to malign my image. Both these parties have colluded and used everything from the Raj Bhavan to the Central Bureau of Investigation to create a scandal and try to frame me and my family," Siddaramaiah wrote on X in Kannada.

Reacting to this, Ashok cited several allegations pointing to Siddaramaiah's admission of financial mismanagement within the Valmiki Corporation, questioning whether it was a lie.

"Didn't he admit himself in the House that crores and crores of money were embezzled in the Valmiki Corporation, is that a lie?" Ashok noted the Chief Minister's decision to return 14 sites linked to his wife in the Muda scam as an indirect admission of guilt.

"By returning 14 sites in the name of his wife in the Muda scam, he indirectly admitted his guilt. Is it a lie that the Honourable High Court has shouted that there is a need for an investigation against them in the Muda scam?' LoP Ashok said.

He raised concerns about a purported bribery scheme involving the 'Monthly Money'.

"Is it false that in the letter written by the Liquor Vendors' Association to the Excise Department, in the name of 'Monthly Money', there has been a bribery transaction of Rs 700 crores in transfer business, licence renewal?" Ashok alleged.

Ashok accused the government of altering documents and mishandling properties linked to the Waqf board, "Is it a lie?" the LoP asked.

"Are the incidents of four honest government officials, staff and contractors committing suicide due to the corruption and harassment of their government false? This scheming, conspiracy and drama of yours will not last long," he added.

The LoP highlighted the tragic instances of government officials and contractors allegedly committing suicide due to systemic corruption and harassment.

(With inputs from ANI)