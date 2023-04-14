Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Footbridge collapses in Jammu Kashmirs Udhampur 40 injured

Footbridge collapses in Jammu-Kashmir's Udhampur, 40 injured

Updated on: 14 April,2023 04:16 PM IST  |  Udhampur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, officials said

Footbridge collapses in Jammu-Kashmir's Udhampur, 40 injured

Representational Pic


At least 40 people, including several children, were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.


The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.



Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.


Also Read: One dead, couple injured after dumper topples over them in Virar

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
jammu and kashmir udhampur India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK