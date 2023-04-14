Footbridge collapses in Jammu-Kashmir's Udhampur, 40 injured

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, officials said

Representational Pic

At least 40 people, including several children, were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.

Also Read: One dead, couple injured after dumper topples over them in Virar

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever