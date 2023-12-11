Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Footwear hurled at BJP MLC Unidentified Maratha activists booked in Indapur

Footwear hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha activists booked in Indapur

Updated on: 11 December,2023 10:34 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, the police said

Footwear hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha activists booked in Indapur

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Footwear hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha activists booked in Indapur
x
00:00

Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.


The incident took place on Saturday when Gopichand Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said, as per the PTI.


Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling footwear at Gopichand Padalkar, before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.


"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said, the PTI reported on Monday.

An OBC leader said members of the community called for a bandh (shutdown) in Indapur on Monday to protest against the attack on Gopichand Padalkar.

In an another incident, the Maharashtra Police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against six persons who reportedly organised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the state. According to the report in PTI, the cops booked the organisers for breaching the permissible time limit. 

According to the report in PTI, the organisers had sought permission for the event in Kannad city on December 2, scheduled to run from 6 pm to 10 pm. However, the rally commenced at 11 pm and concluded at 12.40 am the following day, violating the permitted time read the FIR registered on Sunday.

According to the report, the FIR highlighted that the use of loudspeakers during the rally caused disturbance to nearby residents. 

The six organisers have been charged under Sections 188 (disobedience of a lawful order), 268 (public nuisance), and 291 (continuing nuisance after being instructed to stop) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the PTI report stated.

Reportedly, Manoj Jarange has been actively campaigning across the state and advocating for Maratha community reservation. Following the Kannad rally, the activist visited Jalgaon and Buldhana districts on Monday and planned to spend Tuesday night in Hingoli district and meet Maratha community members in Akola and Washim districts.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
maharashtra BJP pune Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK