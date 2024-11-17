Breaking News
Forces directed to take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur: MHA

Forces directed to take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur: MHA

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Govt recently reimposed AFSPA in six police station areas, including strife-torn Jiribam

Violence erupted in Manipur last Monday after suspected militants were killed by security forces. File pic

All security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state as the security scenario remained “fragile” in the past few days, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday. A fresh cycle of violence erupted in Manipur last Monday after 11 suspected militants, who allegedly attacked a police station and adjoining CRPF camp with sophisticated weapons in Manipur’s Jiribam district, were killed in an exchange of fire.


A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district. The Home Ministry said strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. It said important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.


“The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities,” it said. The Union Home Ministry requested the people to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state.


The ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year. Seeing the fragile situation, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam on Thursday.

“The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order,” the ministry said on Saturday. The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

