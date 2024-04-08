Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Foreign students asked to leave Gujarat University hostel
<< Back to Elections 2024

Foreign students asked to leave Gujarat University hostel

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Agencies |

Top

Move follows weeks after attack on students offering namaz; university ensures safe return

Foreign students asked to leave Gujarat University hostel

The university arranged for them to return to their respective countries

Listen to this article
Foreign students asked to leave Gujarat University hostel
x
00:00

Six students from Afghanistan and one from East Africa have been asked to vacate the Gujarat University’s hostel rooms for overstaying, an official said on Sunday, in a move coming weeks after some foreign students were attacked for of-fering namaz on the premises. An Afghan and a Gambian delegation had visited the university days after the March 16 attack and held a meeting with the vice-chancellor over safety measures.


Talking to PTI, the university’s vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta said, “Six students from Afghanistan and one from East Africa were asked to vacate their hostel rooms after they were found overstaying.” These persons had completed their studies and were staying in the hostel as ex-students due to some pending administrative work, she said.


The university has ensured that they are no longer required to stay in the hostel and arranged for them to return to their respective countries, Gupta said. “We have completed the required paperwork and they can now safely return to their native countries. We don’t want to keep any former students in our hostel. We have informed the consulates of the respective countries, and they have also directed these students to vacate the hostel,” the vice-chancellor said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news Ahmedabad gujarat afghanistan india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK