Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Updated on: 07 April,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course correction

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday. Pic/PTI


Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party.


Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course correction.



They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong, he said.


They want authority to control but don't want to work hard or take any responsibility, said the four-time former MLA, who had quit the Congress last month.

Citing his family's over six-decade-long association with the Congress, Reddy said he never imagined he will leave the party.

The Congress is getting damaged in all states and its high command does not interact with others or take their opinion, he said.

Reddy contrasted the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984 and lauded the ruling party's leaders led by Modi for their hardwork and commitment towards the nation.

They have clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decision is the hallmark of the government, he said.

Reddy also lauded Modi's commitment to fighting corruption.

