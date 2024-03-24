Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasads daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad's daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha elections

Updated on: 24 March,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Patna
ANI |

Top

Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad's daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha elections

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Listen to this article
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad's daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha elections
x
00:00

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as per sources. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.


Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each.


Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merged his party into Congress. He is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in politics.


In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news lalu prasad yadav rashtriya janata dal Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls patna india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK