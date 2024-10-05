Raman Singh's response came after a total of 31 bodies of Naxalites were recovered by DRG Dantewada and STF Narayanpur in the joint operation.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker & former Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday described the encounter of 31 Naxalites in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border as a 'huge success', adding that the vision of Home Minister Amit Shah has done a tremendous job in the double-engine government, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Raman Singh said, "This is a huge success, I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the entire team for this great operation. The thinking and vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah have done a great job in the double-engine government and they deserve congratulations... Congratulations to everyone for such a big operation for the first time."

His response came after a total of 31 bodies of Naxalites were recovered by DRG Dantewada and STF Narayanpur in the ongoing joint operation in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, said police to ANI.

According to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that this has been Chhattisgarh's biggest security operation so far.

"This is a very big operation in which 31 bodies have been recovered so far, this is the biggest operation in Chhattisgarh so far," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma told ANI.

Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam also congratulated the security personnel involved in this operation, stating that the government is working to eliminate Naxal by 2026 in the state.

Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam said "I congratulate and salute all the Jawans that were involved in this operation. It is certain that the resolution that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji has to eliminate Naxalism from the state by 2026, we are working to achieve that target. Under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, all the armed forces are running operations and Naxalites are either surrendering or being eliminated and we are moving ahead towards a decisive victory..."

After receiving the information that leaders of Naxal in the region would be meeting at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, Dantewada DRG, Narayanpur DRG, and STO teams launched an operation and killed 31 Naxalites, the police said to ANI.

According to ANI, the police claimed that a huge number of arms and ammunition had also been found.

"... We had received information that the top Naxal leaders of the region will be meeting at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Dantewada DRG, Narayanpur DRG, and STO teams were dispatched two days ago. There was an intense exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon and continued till late night. The dead bodies of 31 Naxals have been recovered. A large number of arms and ammunition have also been recovered... We had information of SCZM and DVCM rank Naxals to be present here and they were likely there owing to the large quantity of weapons... The geographical condition of the encounter site was difficult... East Bastar Division Company 6 has caused us a lot of trouble and loss... 1 jawan was injured after which he was airlifted to Raipur. He is under observation and in a stable condition," Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said to ANI.

