Mentally unstable Chhattisgarh woman with ankles tied rescued from river in Odisha

As the woman was mentally unstable, we tied her ankles with the shackle. She somehow fell into the river and was swept away

A woman from Chhattisgarh with her ankles tied with a shackle was rescued from the swollen Mahanadi on Thursday in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, reported PTI citing the police.

The woman was as identified as Sarojini Chouhan (33), hailing from Purath - a village along Mahanadi in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

She was rescued at Palsada village in Lakhanpur police station area in Jharsuguda district of Odisha, which is around 30 km downstream, they said.

As per the PTI report, fishermen spotted her after they heard her screaming, locals said.

"When our friends were catching fish in Mahanadi, they heard someone shouting for help. They immediately rescued the woman, offered her food and later handed her to the police," said a fisherman.

Sarojini's brother, who came to take her back, claimed she was separated from her husband and was living with his family.

"As she was mentally unstable, we tied her ankles with the shackle. She somehow fell into the river and was swept away," he claimed.

Jharsuguda's Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas told PTI that the woman underwent a health check-up at the community health centre after the rescue and was doing fine. Her family took her back, he added.

