Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

Updated on: 11 April,2024 02:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde welcome former Congress leader Rohan Gupta as he joins BJP. Pic/PTI

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday, marking the defection of yet another visible opposition face to the ruling party in the election season.


Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.


Slamming the Congress, a party he had been associated with for nearly 15 years, Gupta said it has become directionless and was full of contradictions, leading to loss of credibility.


He cited the Congress's stand on a host of issues, including its decision to not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, opposition to the CAA and aligning with parties like AAP, to make his point.

Gupta expressed his support to the BJP leadership's agenda of a "viksit Bharat" by 2047 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP. 

bharatiya janata party congress india India news national news
