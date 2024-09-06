Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday resigned from the Indian Railways citing personal reasons amid speculations that she would be joining the Congress party

Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigned from the Indian Railways on Friday citing personal reasons amid speculations that she would be joining the Congress party, news agency PTI reported.

"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

"At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she added.

भारतीय रेलवे की सेवा मेरे जीवन का एक यादगार और गौरवपूर्ण समय रहा है।



जीवन के इस मोड़ पर मैंने स्वयं को रेलवे सेवा से पृथक करने का निर्णय लेते हुए अपना त्यागपत्र भारतीय रेलवे के सक्षम अधिकारियों को सौप दिया है। राष्ट्र की सेवा में रेलवे द्वारा मुझे दिये गये इस अवसर के लिए मैं… pic.twitter.com/HasXLH5vBP — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 6, 2024

The 30-year-old had quit wrestling following her disqualification in the 50-kg gold medal match in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics. Her appeal against the decision was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As per sources, Phogat and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

"Both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday. Whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon," the sources said.

Both of them met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday. The Congress had put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found over weight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

