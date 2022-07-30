Four arrested for tying woman to tree, assaulting her in Rajasthan's Banswara

The woman was allegedly assaulted in Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youth

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Four people have been arrested after a video showed them tying a woman to a tree and beating her up in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband Mahavir and brother-in-law Kamlesh are among those arrested, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena said. He identified the two others as Manilal and Brajesh.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youths.

Also Read: Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan

After the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law and order situation.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government. We need to raise our voice!"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.