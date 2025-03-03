Four die in auto-car collision in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Andhra Pradesh
ANI

A total of seven people were injured in the accident, and despite receiving treatment at the hospital, two more succumbed to death, bringing the total death toll to four; while others sustained severe injuries

Representation pic

At least four persons were killed when the auto-rickshaw met with an accident in Kunderu Mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday, the police said.


According to the police, the car collided with an auto, resulting in the immediate death of two people on the spot.


A total of seven people were injured in the accident, and despite receiving treatment at the hospital, two more succumbed to death, bringing the total death toll to four; while others sustained severe injuries.


Upon receiving the information, Circle Inspector Raju and the police team rushed to the accident site and promptly shifted the injured to Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

