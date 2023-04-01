Four kidnap woman, rape her in moving car in Bengaluru

Accused dropped the woman near her house the next morning, all arrested, say police

Representative Image

A woman sitting in a city park was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four people in a moving car, police said on Friday.

All the four accused have been arrested and investigations are on, cops said.

The four allegedly pulled the woman, who was sitting in the National Games Village Park at Koramangala, into their car around 10 pm on March 25 and sped in the vehicle.

They allegedly raped her in the moving car, the police said.

They dropped her near her house on March 26 morning and threatened her with “dire consequences” if she reported the incident to the police.

The police said the survivor underwent treatment and lodged a police complaint.

“We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated,” a police officer said.

10 pm

Time on March 25 when they abducted her

