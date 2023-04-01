Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur

Accused, 22-yr-old IT professional, confesses, says he was inebriated

A screen grab shows the accused (in circle) following the incident

The police on Friday nabbed a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old digital illustrator at 145 Bandra Cafe & Bar on March 25. According to the police, the accused, Shrey Shreyansh Jain, claimed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The accused, an IT professional, is a resident of Jaipur but works in Malad West. The police said that after the incident, the accused sought leave from his employer and fled to Rajasthan. mid-day, on March 29, reported about the incident after the complainant uploaded CCTV footage of the pub on Instagram in a bid to find out the man’s identity.

The Bengaluru-based woman had come to Mumbai to attend her friend’s engagement. A police officer said, “The complainant was with her family at the cafe. She was dancing on the floor when the accused drew close to her and groped her. The woman then caught hold of his hand and slapped him. She also asked the cafe management for help but only one bouncer approached and she was later removed from the establishment. The woman demanded CCTV camera footage from the management and after obtaining it, she posted it on social media.” The officer added, “Later, the accused fled to Jaipur after coming across the video on social media.”

Meanwhile, DCP (Zone 9) Anil Paraskar assigned API Tushar Sawant, who is attached to the Santacruz police station, to the case as he and his team happened to be in Rajasthan. They took the help of Senior PI Rajesh Devare, detection officer API Bajrang Jagtap and API Vijay Achrekar of the Bandra police. This team nabbed the accused at his house. DCP Paraskar said, “The accused confessed to us. He said he had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. Jain was a regular at the pub. He would go there on weekends.”